Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

