Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

