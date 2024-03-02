Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 3rd Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

