Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,581 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

