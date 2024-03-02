AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATMV opened at $10.85 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

Institutional Trading of AlphaVest Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

