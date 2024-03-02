Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 256.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,139,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,701,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after acquiring an additional 320,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 149,709 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALTG opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $374.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 109.53%.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $271,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $271,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,330,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $445,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

