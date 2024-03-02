Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Up 157.9% in February

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

