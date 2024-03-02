Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Earn Q4 2026 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.