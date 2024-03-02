American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.49

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and traded as high as $36.75. American Business Bank shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 1,597 shares changing hands.

American Business Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.70.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

