Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amesite Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.05 on Friday. Amesite has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

