Analyzing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Crexendo -65.42% 6.81% 5.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Crexendo $37.55 million 3.97 -$35.41 million ($1.43) -4.00

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Volatility and Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Summary

Crexendo beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

