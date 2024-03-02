Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

AVXL opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $433.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

