ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.81

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.81 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 116180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $627,916.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 970,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

