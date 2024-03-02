Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Annexon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.