Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of APLMW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Apollomics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

