Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 154.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

