AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Featured Articles

