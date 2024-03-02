AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies
AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of AQB opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About AquaBounty Technologies
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.
