Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

ARCH stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.80.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $2,471,868. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.