argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 377.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after acquiring an additional 340,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 76.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,542,000 after acquiring an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 6.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Trading Up 3.5 %

argenx stock opened at $393.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.72. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.57.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

