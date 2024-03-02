Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Short Interest Update

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arisz Acquisition Trading Up 20.8 %

NASDAQ ARIZW opened at $0.29 on Friday. Arisz Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Arisz Acquisition Company Profile

Arisz Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America and Europe.

