Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Arko alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARKO

Arko Price Performance

ARKO stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $755.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.34. Arko has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.