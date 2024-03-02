Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARM stock opened at 141.62 on Friday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 92.27.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARM. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 83.17.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

