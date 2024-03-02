Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

ARTL stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

