Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

