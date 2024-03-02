Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 505,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. Analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

