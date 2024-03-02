AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTSW opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.57.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.