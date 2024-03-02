Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,398 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

