ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATIF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.50. ATIF has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 149.27% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

