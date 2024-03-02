Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $22.60 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.