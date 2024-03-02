ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ATN International by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Trading Up 0.5 %

ATNI opened at $33.71 on Friday. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

ATN International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

