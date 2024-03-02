Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Up 34.4% in February

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 118,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 0.6 %

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

