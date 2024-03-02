ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,733,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,087,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,112,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,976,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ATS Stock Up 2.4 %
ATS stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
