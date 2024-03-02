AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.4 %

AN opened at $151.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

