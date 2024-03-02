AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,031.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,712.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,620.09. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,038.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 149.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

