B. Riley Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NGM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.55 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

