B. Riley Weighs in on Lilium’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Lilium in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Shares of LILM opened at $0.96 on Friday. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 76.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

