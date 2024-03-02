B. Riley Weighs in on Lilium’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Lilium in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.
Lilium Stock Performance
Shares of LILM opened at $0.96 on Friday. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.