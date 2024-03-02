Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,672 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 90,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 30.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 418,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 24.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 25.45%. Research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

