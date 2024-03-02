Bank of Montreal Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.55 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $8.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.39. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after acquiring an additional 881,992 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after purchasing an additional 738,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

