Bank of Montreal Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

TSE:BMO opened at C$123.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.31. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$132.11. The company has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

