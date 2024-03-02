Barclays Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $308.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $296.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.90.

Shares of AXON opened at $314.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $318.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at $81,079,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,281 shares of company stock worth $10,811,720. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

