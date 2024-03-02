Barclays Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $13.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 42.78% from the stock’s previous close.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Revolve Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 176,910 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

