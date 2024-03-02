Barclays PLC Has $165,000 Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

