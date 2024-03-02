Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Himalaya Shipping worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter worth $8,512,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth $5,822,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,428,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSHP opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

