Baron Concors Sells 15,658 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total value of C$1,202,534.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($15,744).

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at C$103.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$68.80 and a 52 week high of C$105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.3901612 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

