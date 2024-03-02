Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $141.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

BBSI stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $791.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.