Barrington Research Trims OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price to $1.50

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

OPK opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $767.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 216,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $201,051.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,442 shares in the company, valued at $326,841.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,393,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,041,069. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

