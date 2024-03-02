Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 407.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

