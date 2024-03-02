Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $5.66. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 62,955 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTC
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
