Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $5.66. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 62,955 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

