Beth Ann Costello Sells 38,915 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HIG opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

