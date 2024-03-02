Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Raised to $7.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.31. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

